National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:RY Q1 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$178.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.17. The company has a market cap of C$251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.44 and a one year high of C$180.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total value of C$2,855,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,198.75. The trade was a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 44,918 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,149 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.