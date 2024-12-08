National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$132.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NA opened at C$132.75 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$93.31 and a twelve month high of C$141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

