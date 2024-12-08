NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 17,265.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 230,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 229,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 101.5% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 223,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,319 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NBBK opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

