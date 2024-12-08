nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stephens

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NCNO opened at $37.41 on Thursday. nCino has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -220.05, a P/E/G ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,513,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,243,161.54. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in nCino by 3.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

