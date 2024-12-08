nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on nCino

nCino Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.05, a PEG ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. nCino has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,337.47. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock worth $117,599,204. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 3.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in nCino by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.