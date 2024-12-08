Needham & Company LLC Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $270.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

VEEV stock opened at $250.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after purchasing an additional 149,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

