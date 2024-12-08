Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $920.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $922.36 and last traded at $919.03. Approximately 517,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,629,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.