New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Lowered by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 119.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 140.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $395.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.