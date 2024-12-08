NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$21.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.20.
NFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
