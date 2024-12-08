Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

