North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.4 %

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NOA stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $577.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

