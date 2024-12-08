Northland Capmk Has Positive View of Salesforce Q3 Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $361.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.97 and a 200-day moving average of $272.88. The company has a market cap of $346.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.