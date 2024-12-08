NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $27.55. NovoCure shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 119,429 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.95 million. NovoCure’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

