NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 3rd Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 180,501 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $389,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $13,419,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,592,139.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

