NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 63.1% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 822.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,448,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.