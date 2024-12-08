NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 285.5% in the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 9,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

NVDA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

