Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 3572845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 444,850 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,560,000 after buying an additional 98,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

