Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.77.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $84.79 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -242.26, a PEG ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $16,754,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 105.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

