Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

