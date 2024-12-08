Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ooma has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

