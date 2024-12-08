OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.69 ($0.23). Approximately 552,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 336,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 12.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.65 million, a PE ratio of -566.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

