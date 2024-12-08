Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of OPCH opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,265,000 after buying an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after buying an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

