Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

