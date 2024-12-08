Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

