Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 369,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 143,346 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $146,050.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,330.88. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 276,040 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,324,537.96. This trade represents a 5.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

