Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $238.18 and last traded at $237.89, with a volume of 49548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total transaction of $326,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,215,132.98. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $9,414,035. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

