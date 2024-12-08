Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,413,381.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,468.86. The trade was a 45.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,118. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

