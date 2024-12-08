Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $26.88 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,820.35. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,039.90. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

