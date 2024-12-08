Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.31% of Perrigo worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 877.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.02%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

