Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 225,515 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,297 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,313 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,152,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 29,267 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5338 per share. This represents a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

