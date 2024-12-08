Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
About Phoenix New Media
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.