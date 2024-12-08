Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $333.15 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $155.75 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.