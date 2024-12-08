Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.