Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.66. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.