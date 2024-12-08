Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.66. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
