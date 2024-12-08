PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,418. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Up 0.0 %

PTC stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.12 and a 1-year high of $202.80.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

