Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 300 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.82.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $409.32 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $413.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.73 and a 200 day moving average of $347.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

