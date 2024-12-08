Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

