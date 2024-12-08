Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,650,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 62.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $9,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

