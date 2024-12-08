Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 192,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $9,242,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

