Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 150,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,810,000 after acquiring an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $294.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.