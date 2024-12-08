Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.33. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Clearwater Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

