Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Liquidity Services worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,749.34. The trade was a 14.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,526.21. The trade was a 16.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $755.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.42.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

