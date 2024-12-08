Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $697,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.2 %
WBD opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
