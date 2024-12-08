Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $802,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

