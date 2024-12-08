Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $836,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 195.2% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $473.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.41 and a 200-day moving average of $427.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

