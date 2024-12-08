Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $384.05 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $395.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.85.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

