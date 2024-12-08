Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $1,752,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trimble by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 41.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble by 13,597.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.86 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

