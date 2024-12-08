Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of REGENXBIO worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This represents a 46.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.24. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

