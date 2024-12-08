Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 189,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $940.01 million, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

