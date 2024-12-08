Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $893,000 Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SW. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $9,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $77,207,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Shares of SW opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.41 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.